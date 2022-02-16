Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 992 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 133.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.27.

Shares of BL traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,160. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $136.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,861. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

