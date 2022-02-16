Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $605 million-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.70 million.Progress Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.850 EPS.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.29. 2,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,844. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progress Software by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

