Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $3.40 Million in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000. Ameren comprises approximately 3.6% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

