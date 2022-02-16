Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Down 17.1%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s share price traded down 17.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $28.46. 7,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 312,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Squarespace by 278.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Squarespace by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

