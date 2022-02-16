Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $18.16

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.16, but opened at $17.55. Icosavax shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Get Icosavax alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Analysts predict that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $171,011,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $56,888,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $54,824,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $46,675,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $35,249,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.