Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 455,279 shares.The stock last traded at $38.75 and had previously closed at $38.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

