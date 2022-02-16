Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 266,872 shares.The stock last traded at $33.49 and had previously closed at $33.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

