Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 30,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,770,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $702.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -1.39.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Yatsen by 111.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter worth about $1,745,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Yatsen by 167,401.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter worth about $18,121,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
