Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in January

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after buying an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 123,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 14.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.