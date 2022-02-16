AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKFRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DNB Markets lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Danske lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. 95,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,515. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

