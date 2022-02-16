ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Gap Down to $2.91

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.80. ATI Physical Therapy shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 1,225 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,267,000. Knighthead Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after buying an additional 464,057 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 1,106,026 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 385,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,832,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

