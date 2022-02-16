Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after acquiring an additional 673,361 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,938,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,661,000 after acquiring an additional 603,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.56. The company had a trading volume of 87,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,618. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

