Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $235.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.21.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.66. 291,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.74. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 941,873 shares of company stock worth $167,070,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

