Vulcan Value Partners LLC Purchases 69,860 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,860 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $38,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after buying an additional 106,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnerSys by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,961,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EnerSys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in EnerSys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

