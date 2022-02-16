Vulcan Value Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,424 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries comprises about 0.4% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 2.53% of ABM Industries worth $76,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE ABM traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $42.98. 1,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,678. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.