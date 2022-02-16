Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 23,267 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $47,092,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. 535,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,774,498. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

