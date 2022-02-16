Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.66. 167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

