ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Receives $34.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FORG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $260,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.13. 5,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.