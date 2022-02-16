Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) PT at $19.38

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE VIPS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. 134,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,642,378. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 173,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.