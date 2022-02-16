Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,364.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.10. 28,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,969. The stock has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

