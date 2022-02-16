iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,708,000 after buying an additional 1,223,161 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 778,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,461,000 after purchasing an additional 124,240 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,139,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,914,000 after purchasing an additional 195,702 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 275,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 49,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. 11,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

