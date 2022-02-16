Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $35,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.90.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,506. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,927. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

