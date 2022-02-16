Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,444,304 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444,304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,686,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,209,459. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

