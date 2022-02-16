CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,753 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $41,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,785 shares of company stock worth $30,651,055. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $7.37 on Wednesday, hitting $181.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,796. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.25. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.03.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

