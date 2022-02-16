LPL Financial LLC Buys 272,392 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,118,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.85. 35,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,146. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.