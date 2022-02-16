Lone Pine Capital LLC Invests $1.53 Billion in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,300,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,646,000. Bath & Body Works makes up approximately 5.2% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,482,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.18. 50,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,429. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

