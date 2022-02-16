Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 689,317 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,368,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 689,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,038,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 335.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $626.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,347 shares of company stock worth $13,369,589 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

