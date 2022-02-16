iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,687,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,789. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.45 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.59 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

