Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.38. 869,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,506,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.09 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.