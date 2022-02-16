Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,376,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after buying an additional 112,550 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 693,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after buying an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 406,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

SPTM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. 8,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

