Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after buying an additional 1,980,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after buying an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. 451,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,015,684. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

