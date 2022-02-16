Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 540.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,297 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,876 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,728 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,459,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,915,000 after acquiring an additional 779,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 202,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

