Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Whitebox Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISLE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,053,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,157,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 785.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 353,473 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 196,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 402,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 156,395 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISLE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,130. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

