Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.030-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.420 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. 6,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $792.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $707,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

