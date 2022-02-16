MML Investors Services LLC Has $28.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,513 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $28,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 513,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,766,000 after acquiring an additional 244,902 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,545,000 after buying an additional 621,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $57.81 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

