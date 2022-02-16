ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $981.23 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $55.54. 82,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,290. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $32,095,953.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,988,668 shares of company stock worth $573,649,972 over the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

