Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $154.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

