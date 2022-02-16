Ark (ARK) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $135.22 million and $3.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,145,781 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

