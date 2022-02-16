Head-To-Head Survey: Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) vs. Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mandiant alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mandiant and Identiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Identiv 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mandiant presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.69%. Identiv has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.42%. Given Identiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Identiv is more favorable than Mandiant.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Identiv 2.56% -0.70% -0.42%

Risk and Volatility

Mandiant has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Identiv has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mandiant and Identiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million 4.61 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.89 Identiv $86.92 million 5.42 -$5.11 million $0.04 530.25

Identiv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Identiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Identiv shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Identiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Identiv beats Mandiant on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc. engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments. The Identity segment consists of products and solutions enabling secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security market and protecting assets and objects in the Internet of Things with radio frequency identification. The Premises segment offers solutions to address the premises security market for government and enterprise, including access control, video surveillance, analytics, customer experience, and other applications. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.