Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of SHBI opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $398.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

SHBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

