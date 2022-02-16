Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. 113,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,076,929. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

