Jefferies Financial Group Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $49.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 86,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $40.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 256,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,804,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $4,429,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $6,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

