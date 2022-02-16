Jefferies Financial Group Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $49.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.
HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.
Shares of HUN stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 86,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $40.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 256,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,804,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $4,429,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $6,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
