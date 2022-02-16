175,000 Shares in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Valor Latitude Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLAT. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 1,358.9% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,979,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,275 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLAT stock remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

