Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,479,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,546 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,906,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Shares of ANTM traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.27. 10,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,879. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

