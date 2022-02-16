Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5.33 Billion Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,822,281 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,984,160 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 0.9% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.11% of American Express worth $5,331,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,271 shares of company stock worth $85,562,348 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.47. 125,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.30 and its 200-day moving average is $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 52 week low of $126.07 and a 52 week high of $198.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

