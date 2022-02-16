Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.08. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $767.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
