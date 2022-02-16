Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Increases By 47.2%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the January 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of FUND stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. 34,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,900. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $9.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.4107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 594,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 288,892 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 117,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

