Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Increases By 47.2%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the January 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of FUND stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. 34,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,900. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $9.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.4107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.37%.
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
