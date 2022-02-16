iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,750,000 after purchasing an additional 409,742 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.25. 85,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,779. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.15 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.01.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

