ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. 2,168,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,055,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

