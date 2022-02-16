Whitebox Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,911 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 373.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,217,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 960,050 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

T traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 982,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,751,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

